Society's Child
Poll: 50% of Americans think military aid to Israel should be restricted
Mondoweiss
Fri, 27 Aug 2021 20:36 UTC
The survey, which was conducted in July, shows that there's still a sizable partisan split on the issue. 62% of Democrats think Israel should "prohibit its use in military operations against Palestinians." 32% are opposed to such an idea. With Republicans it's almost the exact opposite: 32% are in favor of restrictions and 61% oppose them.
The study also indicates that there's a growing acceptance for a one-state solution in the region. 56% of Americans said an independent Palestinian state on the West Bank and Gaza was acceptable, while 60% said a "one-state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians are treated as equal citizens" was acceptable.
This polling lines up with other recent studies that show domestic support for Israel is beginning to falter. In March a Gallup poll found that (for the first time ever) a majority of Democrats believe the United States should be exerting pressure on Israel, not Palestine. A Jewish Electorate Institute poll from July found that a quarter of U.S. Jews believe that Israel is an apartheid state and that 34% think Israel's treatment of Palestinians is akin to anti-black racism in the United States.
These shifts still haven't added up to substantial political progress. Rep. Betty McCollum's (D-MN) historic HR 2590 aims to condition U.S. military aid to Israel but it's currently backed by just 29 other Democrats.
"U.S. assistance intended for Israel's security must never be used to violate the human rights of Palestinian children, demolish the homes of Palestinian families, or to permanently annex Palestinian lands," said McCollum after introducing the legislation in April. "Peace can only be achieved by respecting human rights, especially the rights of children, and this includes the U.S. taking responsibility for how taxpayer-funded aid is used by recipient countries, Israel included. Congress must stop ignoring the unjust and blatantly cruel mistreatment of Palestinian children and families living under Israeli military occupation."