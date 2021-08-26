An ash eruption of the Ebeko volcano was seen on the Paramushir island of the Kuril Islands, reported the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, on Wednesday."According to visual data of volcanologists from Severo-Kurilsk, the height of the ash release was up to 3.7 kilometres (2.29 miles) above sea level," the experts said.According to the response team, Ebeko's ash emissions could cause problems for local airlines. The volcano's Aviation Colour Code status warning was placed at orange.The ash plume spread south for about ten kilometres (6.2 miles), EMERCOM stated.According to the unified dispatching service on duty, there is no threat to the population of Severo-Kurilsk.The Ebeko volcano, located seven kilometres (4.3 miles) west of Severo-Kurilsk, became active in mid-November 2016. It is one of 36 active volcanoes in the Kuril archipelago.