quake
Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 39 km depth

Date & time: 24 Aug 2021 05:37:52 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, 24 Aug 2021 4:37 pm (GMT +11)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 39.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 48.74°N / 154.96°E↗ (North Pacific Ocean, Russia)