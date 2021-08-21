© Tesla inc / YouTube

"At a mechanical level, at a psychical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it. Hopefully, that doesn't ever happen, but you never know," the businessman quipped, prompting laugher from the audience. "Essentially, the future of physical work will be a choice."

© Tesla inc / YouTube

Basically, if you think about what we're doing right now with cars, Tesla is arguably the world's biggest robotics company because our cars are like semi-sentient robots on wheels.

The news was announced on Tesla's AI Day, which was streamed on the company's website Thursday night.The presentation began with a person in a robot suit performing a variety of dances on stage. Musk quickly stepped in to assure everyone that "that was not real."He then said that the prototype of a humanoid robot with a similar design, called 'Tesla Bot', will be ready sometime next year.The robot will stand at 5'8, have eight cameras and help owners eliminate "dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks," Musk said, adding that the bot will be friendly and harmless to humans.Musk said Tesla has enough resources and experience in building self-driving carsThe prospect of owning a Tesla Bot was enthusiastically met online, with some predictably bringing up famous AIs from films such as the 'Terminator' saga and 'I, Robot'.