Paul A. Nuttall is a historian, author and a former politician. He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019 and was a prominent campaigner for Brexit.

As the world slowly recovers from the effects of the pandemic, Peter Lundgren, a Swedish MEP, talks exclusively with RT.com about how Sweden dealt with Covid-19 and why the country refused to lock down.When the Covid-19 pandemic began in earnest in spring last year,. The public were asked to stay home, not go to work or visit relatives, and to only leave their homes to do essential shopping. Workplaces, schools, non-essential shops, restaurants, and bars closed. In some countries, curfews were also imposed, and. Western governments argued that they did this to keep citizens safe, even thoughon their respective economies.One country, however, did not follow the crowd and refused to lock down, that country was Sweden. Peter Lundgren, a Sweden Democrat MEP since 2014, said that unlike the rest of Europe,There were of course some restrictions. Only two people could sit at a table in a restaurant for example, but it was still possible to go to restaurants and have a meal." Schools also remained open in Sweden. Lundgren said that "although schools closed when there was a Covid outbreak, there was no blanket lockdown. Even day-care centers remained open." He also revealed that public transport continued to run, with the only real difference being that "you had to use the backdoor on buses to shield drivers."Unlike their counterparts across Europe,, and instead relied on the common sense of the public. As Lundgren said, "there was no law on facemasks, but there was a recommendation in big cities to use a facemask in crowded areas. The country was very normal. They (the government) trusted the people to have common sense.So, you can imagine Lundgren's shock when he went to his place of work, the European Parliament in Belgium.to Sweden's relaxed approach, and instead something that. Lundgren remembered "oh, it was very different. For starters in Sweden, I did not have to use a facemask.Lundgren is convinced that his country has performed well during the pandemic. He points to two key factors: infections and the economy. Regarding infections, he claims, especially if you take into account population growth and the way Covid deaths are recorded." Indeed, Sweden has performed comparatively well with other European countries. For example, around 10% of Swedes caught Covid over the past eighteen months, which is roughly the same percentage of Brits, French, and Spanish, yet all those countries chose to lockdown, whilst Sweden did not Regardless of his enthusiasm for his nation not locking down, Lundgren is critical of the Swedish government when it comes to care homes. He said, "the one big mistake the government made was that many of the staff who worked with the care homes for the elderly were hourly-paid staff, who were not tested for Covid. Infections were therefore spreading quickly in the elderly homes." This oversight undoubtedly increased the mortality rate, for as Lundgren says,Lundgren is particularly buoyant about how the Swedish economy has coped with the Covid pandemic. He said, "Although companies had people working remotely, the manufacturing industry people went to work. We never closed completely.the Covid crisis. I would say, on a whole, society was working as normal. It was open all the time." It seems that the decision not to lock down is bearing fruit forNevertheless, Lundgren is not convinced that the Swedish model is for everyone. He uses the UK as an example, and points to the fact that Sweden does not have a similar 'pub culture'. He says, "the Swedish mentality has a lot to do with it. It's a cold country, you do your working hours, go to the shop, and then go home. It's a normal way of living for us. It is not in the mentality of the Swedes to go to the pub. That has prevented Sweden from having higher numbers."As for the future, Lundgren. He said, "now we can see that after the holidays, the numbers are going up again, but it won't be as bad as the others, as over 48% of Swedish citizens have had two vaccinations and 63% have had one vaccine." Indeed, Sweden in the past seven days . Moreover, Sweden's borders remain closed to EU and EEA citizens until August 31, and entry will only be allowed with proof of vaccination, recovery from the disease, or if a negative Covid test can be produced.What can be taken from this interview is the question, do lockdowns work? When Lundgren's arguments are taken into account, and Sweden's Covid statistics are analysed, public inquiry will be held next year in the UK to assess the government's handling of the Covid crisis. I sincerely hope the question of whether a full lockdown was necessary is addressed. Or, as Lundgren said of Sweden, should we have "kept the country open, relied on common sense and had recommended measures rather than rules or laws?" It's a question that requires exploration and a definitive answer.