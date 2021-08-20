© Sputnik



MPs from Russia's ruling political party have proposed banning entry into the country for those who have shown hatred or hostility towards the nation or its people, influential politician Alexander Khinstein revealed on Thursday.According to the United Russia politician, the proposed law is a response to growing Russophobia in the post-Soviet space. The bill, if passed,, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on information policy explained."For Russophobes and Nazi followers, the doors to the country should be tightly closed," Khinstein said. As per the proposals,The proposal appears toFollowing the incident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked to his Kyrgyz counterpart to ask for a quick reaction."[Ruslan] Kazakbayev pledged that his country's leadership will spare no effort to prevent any manifestations of nationalism and will continue the policy of enhancing the role of the Russian language in the interests of protecting the rights of the Russian-speaking population," the Foreign Ministry said.Similar incidents have also been reported in other Central Asian nations, likewho check shops and state institutions for the usage of the Kazakh language.