Martin Sellner and Brittany Pettibone, conservative activists, detained in UK for political beliefs (UPDATES)
Cassandra Fairbanks
Gateway Pundit
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 00:01 UTC
Nobody from the US State Department or embassy contacted Pettibone's family.
Sellner was on his way to give a speech that authorities say would cause "tension among local communities and possibly incite hatred."
"Yesterday, Martin Sellner and Brittany Pettibone were detained by the UK Government and effectively declared political dissidents. The government has decided that Martin's talk about free speech is too dangerous to be heard. Don't worry, some of our activists will be reading his speech at Speakers' Corner at noon tomorrow in his stead. We can't allow either the far left or the government to silence us," a statement from the British GI chapter read.
Sellner frequently speaks out about the dangers of European nations taking in migrants. He was supposed to be addressing the issue at Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park on Sunday.
Journalist and researcher Nick Monroe spoke to Pettibone on Saturday afternoon when she called him from the detention center. She told him that she is expecting that they will be released on Sunday - 72 hours after their initial detention. She has not been permitted to speak to Sellner.
One of the reasons for the detention was that they were planning to interview former Rebel Media journalist Tommy Robinson.
"My speech for the @YIofficial conference was cancelled for the 2nd time, due to security risks caused by left wing threats," Sellner tweeted. "But we won't be silenced. On Sunday the 11th I will give my speech on Speakers Corner and I invite everybody who had a ticket for the conference to come!"
"The pledge comes after a planned 'free speech' conference of Ukip's youth wing, Young Independence, this weekend was cancelled amid alleged 'security threats,'" the Evening Standard reports.
According to the Evening Standard, the Home Office had previously refused to comment on whether or not Sellner would be blocked from entering the UK.
"The Home Secretary may exclude an EEA national on the grounds of public policy or security, if they pose a genuine, present and sufficiently serious threat," they said in a statement early Saturday morning.
The event was facing threats of rioting from Antifa communists.
Reader Comments
ge0m0 2018-03-12T12:29:38Z
So Antifa was threatening actual violence, and the solution is to detain people who were simply planning to speak rather than to investigate and prosecute the violent conspirators. Brilliant.
Something needs to be done about Anti-fa. I don't know anything about the 2 subjects being detained, but if they are identitarians, as accused, then they are as bad as Anti-fa. We don't need identity politics on the left or the right. Only bad things come of it.
If the establishment think the EDL to be devoid of moral argument and are sure they would let them speak. I who do not agree with their views would seek to defend their right to say it however.
Muppets In control.
Muppets In control.
Has anyone noticed the level of fascism, totalitarianism & communist dictates that exist in the present day west. ISIS fighters come back from killing British troops in Syria to walk Great Britain freely, sharia courts & schools abound & Muslims are allowed special privileges to mock Christians and call for the destruction of the British Monarchy under the guise of “Free Speech.” Black transgendered women are speaking in Parliament and lecturing white people about their privilege & institutional racism. And as for white people we are not allowed to love our culture, achievements or have national pride, it is now illegal. Great Britain hates its’ own people and is more a totalitarian communist state than a democracy or republic in every way, shape & form. There is only the illusion of freedom & the liberals cheer this on at their own peril.
I like how if you cut your junk off (or have it turned inside out, whatever), you are suddenly more marginalized than a woman, and thus get treated as a special class of human who (now) get put on shortlists for being extra-marginalized.
This is starting to get a bit weird. I don't see that they're any more 'right wing', for whatever amount that phrase is worth these days, than half the backbenchers in the Tory party.
This is starting to get a bit weird. I don't see that they're any more 'right wing', for whatever amount that phrase is worth these days, than half the backbenchers in the Tory party.Yes. I live in New Hampshire, a hard-scrabble realist region of the United States. I don't pretend to understand British political dynamics as of late. I wouldn't want to live in your city even if it paid me to come there. But "weird" does seem to be the new normal. I sincerely hope you, you personally, and people like you in your nation, in so far as there may be any, whether or not they follow this site, survive, flourish and prevail. I see no other possibility of viable survival or salvation for anyone.
I didn't know George Soros purchased England! Oh wait, the al Thani family already own it, sorry.
To further compound all of overlapping idiocies, you can't really get anything more right-wing-conservative than Islam. LOL.
Meanwhile, 'communist toffs' are taking over The Labour Party apparently....[Link]
Meanwhile, 'communist toffs' are taking over The Labour Party apparently....[Link]
Comment: Conservative pundits seem to be increasingly under attack in the current landscape, both on social media, in the press, speaking engagements and now also in being blocked from entering "free countries" who supposedly uphold some level of freedom of speech. See also:
Update 2: Independent journalist Laura Southern was also subjected to the same treatment. She was detained in Calais by UK border authorities. Tommy Robinson traveled to Calais to interview Southern about her experience.