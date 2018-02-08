120db campaign
© YouTube
Screenshot of the 120db campaign video
The campaign that was launched by German women against migrant violence is becoming very successful. Its video has over 1.5 million views and women from all over Europe are using the 120db hashtag.

The 120 decibel (120db) movement is named after the noise level of the "rape alarms" some women in Germany carry in their handbags. Its campaign was launched last week by a group of women who are increasingly worried about migrant violence and sexual assaults.

After the launch, the 120db campaign was picked up by several big social media users. For example, American conservative Ann Coulter tweeted it and said:


"I wish this ad would run during the #SuperBowl: 120 decibels #120db (the German #metoo)."

On Facebook The Rebel journalist Tommy Robinson posted the 120db campaign video and it skyrocketed to 1.5 million views in a week.


The campaign is also successful on Twitter as the hashtag #120db appears daily. It also gets more international attention as women from Europe and other parts of the world are using the hashtag. Some even post pictures of female victims of migrant violence or terror.

Independent journalist Brittany Pettibone had an interview with one of the women and she explains how it all started:


Other forms of protests have started to emerge in Germany as well. In cities like Cottbus and Kandel there were big protests against migrant violence and several new ones have been planned. Especially women play an important role in Germany's protests. A "Women's March" against migrant violence will be organised in Berlin on 17 February.