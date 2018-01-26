Mona Maja rant
A video of a woman who says that she "cannot deal with this fear anymore" has been removed by YouTube. The woman, called "Mona Maja" recorded the video to say how migration has changed her country and how the media is pretending that everything is normal.

She says, "There are women being stabbed. Our men are beaten up, teenagers are beaten up, and everything is going down the drain".

The video has been uploaded for a second time and is gaining a lot of attention: