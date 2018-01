The NYE sex attacks on Germany's women have had devastating effects on their behaviour. During the New Year's Eve celebrations at the end of 2015, at least 1,200 women were either sexually assaulted or raped. The incidents took place in Cologne and other German cities and the perpetrators were mostly migrant men.In the city of Stuttgart, "significantly fewer women were celebrating at the Schlossplatz," said Stuttgart's police spokesman Olef Petersen.The same observations were made in large cities like Frankfurt and Hamburg.Anxiety professor Borwin Bandelow says about this new phenomenon: "There are exaggerated fears that lead to avoidance behaviour, but in this case they are real. Women have to fear that something could happen to them during public celebrations. That is what Cologne showed."He adds: "As good as the news this year was: It was only possible under a massive police force - and because many women did not even celebrate." The security of this holiday is "unfortunately very fragile".