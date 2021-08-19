© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Twitter has announced a new feature that allows users to flag "misleading" tweets with a press of a button as part of the social media platform's effort to remove "disinformation" on topics like Covid-19 and election fraud.Users can already report tweets, but the new feature gives a second option after clicking on "Report Tweet."Select people in the US, Australia, and South Korea will have access to the feature, though Twitter did not reveal the exact number of people with access to the pilot program.The company acknowledged thatTwitter is one of multiple tech companies conservatives continually accuse of political bias. Former President Donald Trump, who remains banned on the platform, has even announced a lawsuit against the company, as well as Facebook and Google, seeking to end the supposed "shadowbanning" and bias against conservative users.The idea of Twitter users being in charge of what is and isn't "misleading" information has led to plenty of mockery from critics, as well."If we're kicking people off twitter for the mass reporting of misleading tweets, hooboy are we about to have some fun," conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller wrote.Twitter's announcement itself may have already shown some potential problems for the feature, as