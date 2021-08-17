© Inconnu

"A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS."

"We're told nothing can go wrong."



"We have many examples of genetic technology going very wrong."

"(M)anipulation of the code of life could lead to completely unanticipated negative effects, potentially long term or even permanent."



"The mRNA (jabs) ultimately deliver the highly antigenic spike protein to antigen-presenting cells."



"As such, monoclonal antibodies against the spike protein are the expected outcome of the currently deployed mRNA" jabs.



"Human spike protein monoclonal antibodies were found to produce high levels of cross-reactive antibodies against endogenous human proteins."



"Given evidence only partially reviewed here, there is sufficient reason to suspect that antibodies to the spike protein will contribute to ADE provoked by prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or (jabbing), which may manifest as either acute or chronic autoimmune and inflammatory conditions."

Pfizer, Moderna and other flu/covid jabs were designed to irreversibly harm health with depopulation in mind.A peer-reviewed study of harmful Pfizer/Moderna DNA altering mRNA covid drugs was published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research (IJVTPR). See below.An internal Pfizer document said they "shed...spike protein particles" through bodily fluids, breath and skin, infecting others close by.Yet this vital information has been suppressed by US/Western dark forces and their media press agents.Covid jabbed individuals and others in close contact with them are unwittingly part of a depopulation scheme that's certain end badly if unchecked.On August 6, Jon Rappoport's No More Fake News quoted a Pfizer document, saying the following:Translating "clinical language" to what everyone can understand, he said:"Exposure" means close contact with a jabbed person.For pregnant women, it endangers their fetus, the same true for breastfeeding mothers, the health of their infants threatened.Partners of jabbed individuals are endangered — by sex or other close contact.Shedding and spreading toxins in mRNA drugs from jabbed to unjabbed individuals potentially endangers most people.Concerned for my own health, perhaps I've been infected regularly by jabbed individuals I've been in close contact with where I live, in medical offices, and elsewhere in public without my knowledge.Experimental flu/covid jabs deliver "genetic instructions to cells of the body...to create a protein that would otherwise never be created," Rappoport explained, adding:Are countless millions of unjabbed people becoming unwittingly jabbed by shedding and spreading toxins from jabbed ones?Whatever evidence may exist is swept under the rug to continue the most diabolically ever conceived experiment on public health with irreversibly harming it in mind.US/Western war is ongoing to destroy it.The IJVTPR is titled:"Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA (Jabs) Against Flu/Covid"Conducted by MIT senior research scientist Stephanie Seneff and Naturopathic oncology specialist Dr. Greg Nigh, they analyzed how mRNA toxins gravely harm jabbed individuals.Never seen before in nature, they risk serious "unknown consequences," Seneff and Nigh explained, adding:The study revealed evidence of shedding and spreading mRNA toxins from jabbed individuals to others.Seneff and Nigh warned against "proceed(ing) on the assumption that the risk/benefit ratio for the novel mRNA (jabs) is a 'slam dunk.' "With widespread mass-jabbing underway — in response to an invented international emergency that doesn't exist — US/Western dark forces "rushed into (jabbing) experiments on a worldwide scale" with reckless abandon.What's going on is virtually certain to be catastrophic if not challenged and stopped.Given countless millions already jabbed in the West alone, perhaps it's already too late.