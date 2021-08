While it can't be said for sure that the big celebration hosted by the Obamas was a superspreader event, reports indicate an uptick of pandemic cases as of this week.According to the Daily Mail , there's been 63 reported positive cases for COVID on Martha's Vineyard since former President Obama's birthday celebration last weekend.However it's currently unclear whether or not these cases were directly related to the festivities."At this time we're not aware of any cases connected to the Obama party. It's a little too early and the only way we're going to know is through comprehensive contact tracing," a local health spokesperson told the outlet.Erykah Badu is a performer who attended Obama's birthday party. She's also one of the few celebrities who shared a video of it on social media.Bayu apologized for doing so, yesterday."Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the "terrible guest " at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of 'how NOT ' to be ...... erica" list of other celebrities who attended: Bruce Springsteen, George and Amal Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Tom Hanks, Alicia Keys, as well as Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.