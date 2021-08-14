© Michel Jesus/Brazilian Chamber of Deputies/AFP/Getty ImagesTom Phillips in Rio de Janeiro



The Brazilian gospel star turned congresswoman accused of masterminding the murder of her preacher husband has been arrested after she was expelled from congress earlier this week.Flordelis dos Santos de Souza,and crime, was detained on Friday night at her home near Rio de Janeiro.As she was escorted to a police car outside the house - the same address where her husband was shot dead in June 2019 - the singer shouted: "Faith in God!"Shortly before she was taken, Flordelis posted a video on social media in which she told fans: "The day nobody wished for has arrived. I'm being arrested for something I did not do ... Pray for me.", was taken to a prison in north Rio, just around the corner from Jacarezinho, the vast redbrick favela where she began her rise to fame.Flordelis was born in Jacarezinho in 1961 as an evangelical revolution was sweeping Brazil's deprived urban periphery.Flordelis and her mother joined the Pentecostal movement, opening their own storefront church at the heart of the favela. By the late 1980s, as Rio was plunged into drug-related violence,- on late-night preaching sessions to convert the heavily armed gang members who ruled such areas with an iron fist.Flordelis's cramped home became a shelter for those boys and by the early 90s more than 50 people resided in the building, including Do Carmo, who would later become her lover and husband. That super-sized family helped catapult Flordelis into the public eye, andand became a prominent gospel star, whose shows would draw thousands of adoring fans.Some of Brazil's top soap stars made a film celebrating the singer's supposedly saintly life., running for a place in Brazil's 513-seat lower house just as Jair Bolsonaro launched his Bible-bashing campaign for the presidency.Flordelis succeeded,when she touched down in the capital, Brasília, for his January 2019 inauguration. In a recent interview with the Guardian, the black, favela-born singer remembered her joy at securing a place in Brazil's almost entirely white, male elite."I was over the moon - happy, happy, happy. I'd achieved things I could never have dreamed of. God went so far beyond my dreams, so very far," said Flordelis.But just over six months later those dreams collapsed when Do Carmo was shot dead in the early hours of 16 June 2019.In the days afterwards, lurid details began to emerge in the Brazilian media, including. Flordelis rejected those claims as an attempt by rival church leaders and politicians to destroy her public image.