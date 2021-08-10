© California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP



Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday.Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release.Newsom blocked Weidert's parole last year, saying then that he "currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time." Then-Gov. Jerry Brown similarly reversed release recommendations for Weidert in 2016 and 2018.Newsom this year accepted the finding of the Board of Parole Hearings, "which determined that he does not pose a current unreasonable risk to public safety," his office said Monday without elaborating.Morganti's sister, Vikki Van Duyne, said she was stunned and distraught after attending 11 parole hearings over the years to oppose Weidert's release."I didn't think the governor would think that things had changed in 13 months from the time when he said no last time, because I didn't see anything change," she said of Newsom's decision.Van Duyne thinks Weidert is still dangerous and said she will work to change the legal standard for paroles."You do really bad things, we need to have a way to protect society and keep people in," Van Duyne said.Parole commissioners balanced Weidert's youthful immaturity and lack of criminal record at the time and decades of good behavior in prison against what they called "an incredibly gruesome, violent, horrific murder" in deciding he is no longer a risk, according to a hearing transcript.One of them, businessman John Cox, said the decision "sickens me" and that Weidert"should never see the light of day again."Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson, who has lobbied against Weidert's release for years, accused Newsom of siding with criminals:Morganti had served as a lookout as Weidert committed the burglary.Weidert, who was 17 at the time, killed Morganti after he spoke to law enforcement, prosecutors said previously.Weidert was a youthful offender who has "an impeccable prison record" and four psychological assessments saying he would be of little risk if released, said his attorney, Charles Carbone."Mr. Weidert understands the gravity of his crime and the permanent seriousness of the consequences to the victim and the victim's family. He's somebody who has always emphasized his remorse and his acceptance of responsibility," Carbone said.He added: "This is about promoting public safety, and Mr. Weidert has earned his way out by pursuing a very long and arduous path of rehabilitation."