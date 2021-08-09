© AFP / Christophe SIMON



France on Monday began enforcing a Covid pass championed by President Emmanuel Macron in cafes, restaurants and trains, a tightening of rules the government hopes will boost vaccinations but which has prompted weeks of angry protests.The pass, already needed for the last three weeks to go to a cinema, attend a concert or visit a museum, will be needed to partake in usually routine aspects of life in France such as sipping a coffee in a cafe or travelling on an inter-city train.Almost a quarter of a million rallied nationwide on Saturday against the extension of the pass, the biggest in four consecutive weekends of protests, but Macron has shown little patience with the demonstrators' concerns over vaccination or alleged erosion of civil liberties.As cafes opened for business on Monday morning, there were early signs of frustration in cafes who have had to survive long months of closure during pandemic lockdowns.At a cafe in the centre of the southwestern city of Bordeaux, manager David Fourton described the new rules as a "pain" that would require the hiring of an extra person to carry out the checks.Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France where over 55 percent are now double-jabbed. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings were made for first jabs since the plans were outlined.The president, who faces re-election next year, has in recent days repeatedly taken to the social media platform TikTok, popular among young people, to get his message across.About 237,000 people protested across France on Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris, the interior ministry said, exceeding the 204,000 recorded last weekend -- numbers that are extremely unusual for protests at the height of the summer break.The Le Monde daily noted Macron's defiance, saying: "Just a few months before the presidential elections the president is not hesitating to be divisive", while appearing to keep the support of his core electorate.The numbers in hospital with Covid-19 in France are still way off previous highs but the government admits the country is battling a fourth wave of the virus. Cases have been rising fastest in Corsica and the Mediterranean coast, which are seeing a summer influx of holidaymakers.But the biggest concern is over France's overseas territories in the Indian Ocean and Caribbean, notably Martinique and Guadeloupe, where new lockdowns have been ordered amid a slow vaccine uptake.The pass has already been required since July 21 to visit cultural venues such as cinemas, theatres and museums. Its extension was approved by France's Constitutional Council on Thursday.It will be needed both in the indoor and outdoor areas of restaurants but will not be required on metro systems and suburban transport.