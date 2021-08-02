© Stephane Mahe/Reuters



A French hospital union boss has said a health pass will not be enough to curb another wave of Covid-19, and urged the government to make vaccination compulsory for everyone."We no longer have the luxury of taking half-measures," Frederic Valletoux, the head of the Hospital Federation of France (FHF) and the mayor of Fontainebleau, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper."Everywhere, the indicators are going up again. The context of the epidemic shows us the limits of intermediate measures."Pointing to the "unprecedented speed of the fourth wave" of infections, ValletouxThe pass serves as proof that the holder has been fully vaccinated, has tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours, or has recovered from the virus., will have to present them when visiting cafés and restaurants, and before boarding planes and inter-city trains.The introduction of passes, along with the mandatory vaccination of health workers, has sparked debates and protests, with some describing the measures as discriminatory.President Emmanuelfrom Covid-19 as soon as August and allow the nation to avoid a new lockdown.