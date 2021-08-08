© YAMIL LAGE AFP/File



except for key areas such as health, media and education

The Cuban government on Friday approved a law authorizing the creation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a major shift in the communist-ruled country where state-owned companies are the norm.The changefor suppressing the unrest, and warned of additional punitive measures if the communist regime does not address the protesters' demands for sweeping change.Friday's green light for small and medium enterprises was given during a session of the State Council, which President Miguel Díaz-Canel joined via video conference."The State Council approves the decree 'On Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises' which allows for their coherent insertion into the economy to be part of the productive transformation of the country," a note posted to the National Assembly's website said.In June, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz warned that the expansion of permitted private activitiesBut Oniel Díaz, a consultant specializing in Cuba's business development, said the new SMEs law still represents a turning point that many Cubans have been eagerly anticipating for years."For the Cuban economy... this represents a giant step that will have consequences in the medium and long term" for the reconfiguration of the national economy, he told AFP.