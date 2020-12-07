© AFP / Yamil Lage



American diplomats who suffered mystery illnesses at US embassies in Cuba and China may have been the victims of "directed" microwave radiation similar to that used by the Soviet Union.A new report by the National Academy of Sciences, which was commissioned by the US State Department, is the latest attempt to find a cause for the puzzling symptoms that started to emerge in late 2016 among American personnel in Havana.It found this explanation was more likely than other previously considered causes such as tropical disease or psychological issues.The study did not name a source for the energy and did not say it came as the result of an attack, though it did note that previous research on this type of injury was done in the former Soviet Union.In its report, the 19-member committee noted that it faced significant challenges in trying to get to the bottom of the medical mystery."The committee found these cases quite concerning, in part because of the plausible role of directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy as a mechanism, but also because of the significant suffering and debility that has occurred in some of these individuals," said committee chairman David Relman, a professor of medicine at Stanford University."We as a nation need to address these specific cases as well as the possibility of future cases with a concerted, coordinated, and comprehensive approach."The illnesses prompted the US to more than halve the number of diplomats in Havana in 2017.