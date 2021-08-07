During the Friday episode of his podcast, Rogan and his guest Evan Hafer discussed coronavirus vaccine passports and freedom, and the former launched into a rant that should be required viewing for everyone.
Rogan said the following in part when discussing vaccine passports and the freedom that made America the greatest country in the world:
Now you have a mini dictator. You have one step away from a king. One step closer. You're moving one step closer to dictatorship. That's what the f**k is happening. That's what's going to happen with the vaccine passport. That's what's going to happen if they close borders. You can't enter New York City unless you have your papers! You can't go here unless you have that! You can't get on a plane unless you do what I say.You can watch his full comments below.
As I've said many times on my show, I'm vaccinated, I believe the vaccine works and I think people who want it should get it.
However, this country is on the verge of insanity when you might be required to carry medical papers everywhere to buy a burger with your friends.
For people who think he's just being dramatic, New York City will require proof of vaccination for a lot of indoor events, according to ABC7NY.
So this definitely isn't Rogan wearing a tinfoil hat. The dude is reacting to very real news, and he's fired up. You know who else is fired up about restrictions and the feeling our freedoms are being stripped away?
Millions of Americans.
