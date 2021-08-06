© Metropolitan police/PA



Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police after injuring two people in stabbing rampage in south London.Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police after he ran up Streatham High Road on 2 February 2020 randomly stabbing members of the public and injuring two people.The two mentors - known in court as Witness M and Witness T - described being "shocked" and "gobsmacked" when they realised they knew the man responsible for the violent attacks.A report prepared by Witness M, read by Jonathan Hough QC, counsel to the inquest, said: "[Amman] said he now realised that people who hurt other people through things like acts of terror were pushing people away from the faith and causing hatred."Giving evidence to the inquest on Wednesday, Witness M said Amman had been "the most relaxed that I'd seen him" in all of their previous four face-to-face chats, both in prison and out.Witness M added: "I took him at his word. He seemed sincere the way he was saying it."The second mentor, Witness T, said his duty was to discuss religious matters with Amman during their only meeting, on 29 January 2020. He said he was very surprised when he learned of the attacks. "I was gobsmacked, I was shocked, I was surprised," he told the inquest.He went on to describe how he first he heard of the atrocity when he took a phone call from Amman's mother while out with his family after he had ignored her previous repeated attempts to contact him. He said: "She was crying down the phone. I recall her saying: 'Is it him, is it him?'"The inquest also previously heard how prison intelligence suggested he had made threats to kill the Queen, to commit a terrorist act, and radicalise others.The inquest was adjourned until Thursday.