In an article for the Evening Standard on Wednesday, Basu revealed that he was "supportive" of UK government plans to introduce emergency laws on February 27 that will prevent existing convicted terrorists from being automatically released from jail after serving just a third of their sentence.
Basu, who was speaking out after 20-year-old Sudesh Amman stabbed two people in Streatham, London before being shot dead by police officers, admitted that police were struggling to keep on top of surveillance of dangerous individuals.
"With 3,000 or so subjects of interest currently on our radar and many convicted terrorists soon due to be released from prison, we simply cannot watch all of them all the time."The counter-terrorism chief also said the sheer scale of the challenge to keep the streets of Britain safe from further attacks required the help of the public.
Amman was jailed in 2018 for "Islamist-related terrorism offences," involving the sharing of terrorist manuals, including a tutorial on homemade bombs. He was under active police surveillance and was living at a bail hostel in South London.
Terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, naming Amman as one of their fighters. A statement released by the jihadist group through its media outlet Amaq, said the man answered its call to attack civilians in nations opposing IS.
Comment: While it may be the case that police resources are stretched too thin to track all of the possible threats to the public, 'Islamic terrorism' in London is not a serious threat to the status quo and, in its relatively weak form, has proven to be 'the gift that keeps on giving' for those in power in the UK.
As we've seen 'Islamic terrorism' practiced int he UK in recent years, it keeps the country in a state of tension in the run-up to major political events. It also, to quote the tyrannical chancellor in the movie V for Vendetta, is related to wanting "everyone to remember why they need us!" - to keep the populace engaged but only insofar as they lend their support to a crooked few.
That's the theory of strategy anyway. A more mundane reason for Basu to make such statements is to ensure more funding for his budget. No matter that rogue authorities within the govt likely have a direct hand in creating, instigating and fostering the problem in the first place.