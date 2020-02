© FRANK AUGSTEIN/AP



British police are overwhelmed with suspected and convicted terrorists to track, as they simply cannot keep an eye on every single extremist, says Neil Basu, senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism.In an article for the Evening Standard on Wednesday, Basu revealed that he was "supportive" of UK government plans to introduce emergency laws on February 27 that will prevent existing convicted terrorists from being automatically released from jail after serving just a third of their sentence.Basu, who was speaking out after 20-year-old Sudesh Amman stabbed two people in Streatham, London before being shot dead by police officers,The counter-terrorism chief also said theAmman was jailed in 2018 for "Islamist-related terrorism offences," involving the sharing of terrorist manuals, including a tutorial on homemade bombs.Terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, naming Amman as one of their fighters. A statement released by the jihadist group through its media outlet Amaq, said the man answered its call to attack civilians in nations opposing IS.