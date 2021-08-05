Society's Child
One rule for us... Google co-founder allowed to enter New Zealand while others, including citizens, were blocked
Summit News
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 20:43 UTC
Page reportedly sought medical treatment for his twelve year old son earlier this year in the country's capital Aukland.
While even New Zealand citizens and permanent residents of the country were barred from entering without facing a raft of restrictions, including spending two weeks at a government quarantine facility, Page was allowed to just walk right in.
He isn't even a resident of the country, so should have been turned away as per the government's restrictions. However, it appears that Page received approval from the Ministry of Health or a district health board to waive the rules.
New Zealand Health Minister Andrew Little confirmed that Page was granted entry to the country after a 1300 mile flight from Fiji with his son in January for urgent medical treatment.
Questions about whether Page underwent any quarantine after arriving went unanswered.
New Zealanders living abroad have reacted to the revelations with anger, as many have been unable to return to their home country to visit their families.
"The Government has questions to answer about why billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and separated families can't get through the border," David Seymour, leader of the opposition party in New Zealand has urged.
As we previously reported, Page is one of many billionaire elitists who have segregated themselves from the rest of the world on luxury private islands, while the rest of the world is told they cannot travel.
Page has been hiding out on and buying isolated private islands in Fiji to avoid tourists who aren't allowed in.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Pentagon documents reveal how the DOD bullies movie and TV producers into forcing them to accept their 'assistance'
- French Constitutional Court rules health pass, mandatory vaccination of health workers constitutional amid nationwide protests
- Leaked Whitehall files reveal how London secretly controls both pro- and anti-government NGOs overseas
- One rule for us... Google co-founder allowed to enter New Zealand while others, including citizens, were blocked
- Biden, with support of automakers, to sign order to have 40-50% of US auto sales electric by 2030
- Privatized authoritarianism
- 'Bad faith' US prosecutors misled Canada in Huawei case, court hears in final arguments
- 'Privacy company' Apple plans to monitor all US iPhones for evidence of child porn
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Iran sentences German human rights advocate to 10 years in prison over 'propaganda'
- Pair of Russian SATANISTS confess to murdering, dismembering & cannibalizing victims as part of sick ritual, local media reports
- NIH director backtracks on call for parents to mask up around kids AT HOME after backlash
- Boston mayor compares NYC's vaccine mandate to slavery, birtherism
- Twitter partners with big media to combat 'misinformation'
- 'Authorities are viewing their own people as an enemy' says UN special rapporteur on torture
- India deploys warships in South China Sea as part of 'Act East' policy
- China seals off city as 'dozens' of coronavirus cases detected, largest outbreak in a year
- Scientific journal paper suggests making it a 'federal hate crime' to criticize Fauci
- Ya think? Bill Gates opens up about divorce, says it was a 'mistake' to meet Epstein
- If you let COVID-19 fearmongers bridle you again, you learned nothing from the last year
- Pentagon documents reveal how the DOD bullies movie and TV producers into forcing them to accept their 'assistance'
- French Constitutional Court rules health pass, mandatory vaccination of health workers constitutional amid nationwide protests
- Leaked Whitehall files reveal how London secretly controls both pro- and anti-government NGOs overseas
- Biden, with support of automakers, to sign order to have 40-50% of US auto sales electric by 2030
- Privatized authoritarianism
- 'Bad faith' US prosecutors misled Canada in Huawei case, court hears in final arguments
- NIH director backtracks on call for parents to mask up around kids AT HOME after backlash
- 'Authorities are viewing their own people as an enemy' says UN special rapporteur on torture
- India deploys warships in South China Sea as part of 'Act East' policy
- Scientific journal paper suggests making it a 'federal hate crime' to criticize Fauci
- Iran urges UN to be wary of Israeli 'false flag operations' in wake of Mercer Street tanker incident
- Ron DeSantis challenges Biden's attack on Florida: 'I'm standing in your way'
- Arkansas' Republican Gov backtracks saying he REGRETS law banning mask mandates in state
- SOTT Focus: Covid, Climate Change And The Great Reset: A Cover And "Solution" To The West's Failing Financial System
- "Psychological warfare": Iran blasts Western and Saudi reports blaming it for hijacking UAE tanker
- Best of the Web: Citing 'Delta variant', CDC declares extension to ban on home evictions (despite lacking authority to do so)
- Twitter suspended Just the News reporter for reiterating CDC backed fact that vaccines aren't safe for everyone
- Juan Guaidó paid UK legal fees with looted Venezuelan money
- Defense Force quietly releases response to 'systemic failings' revealed in Afghan war crimes inquiry
- Welcome to the Great Reset? Corporate landlords poised to snatch Americans' property after eviction moratorium expires
- One rule for us... Google co-founder allowed to enter New Zealand while others, including citizens, were blocked
- 'Privacy company' Apple plans to monitor all US iPhones for evidence of child porn
- Iran sentences German human rights advocate to 10 years in prison over 'propaganda'
- Pair of Russian SATANISTS confess to murdering, dismembering & cannibalizing victims as part of sick ritual, local media reports
- Boston mayor compares NYC's vaccine mandate to slavery, birtherism
- Twitter partners with big media to combat 'misinformation'
- China seals off city as 'dozens' of coronavirus cases detected, largest outbreak in a year
- Ya think? Bill Gates opens up about divorce, says it was a 'mistake' to meet Epstein
- If you let COVID-19 fearmongers bridle you again, you learned nothing from the last year
- Slap in the face for motherhood as World Breastfeeding Week prioritizes trans women's 'chestfeeding' over the safety of young moms
- Tucker Carlson on the rise of complete LAWLESSNESS in America
- AOC caught putting on mask for photo op, goes without it before and after
- NYC's de Blasio mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor settings
- Incompetence + Arrogance = Woke
- Leveling Down to Utopia
- Head of Belarusian activist group found hanged in Ukrainian park after vanishing while out jogging, Kiev cops open 'murder' probe
- STRIKES declared by France's firefighter & hospital unions against 'unconstitutional' vaccination mandate
- Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters
- 'Study' from disinfo group CCDH whines top social media platforms fail to act on 'reported antisemitism'
- Nunes sues MSNBC alleging Rachel Maddow defamed him
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats
- Australian mathematician discovers applied geometry formulas engraved on 3,700-year-old tablet
- Revealed: In 1971, Israel secretly kept innocent Palestinians in remote detention centers
- Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans, study finds
- The ugly Truth of John Maynard Keynes and the Battle of Bretton Woods
- Fruit baskets from 4th century BC found in mysterious ruins of Thonis-Heracleion
- Remains of high-status woman with twin fetuses found in 4000-year-old urn
- History tells us the United States' supposed 'concern for democracy' in Nicaragua is nothing of the sort
- 'Follow the Science': Doctors joined the Nazis in droves
- Slavery has occurred all over the world and at almost all times - Not just in America
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- 'Terror on the Tube: Behind the veil of 7/7'
- Clash of the Two Americas vol. 1 (The Unfinished Symphony)
- Last meal of man mummified in a bog reconstructed after 2400 years
- Ancient Roman road & dock discovered in Venice lagoon, region inhabited earlier than thought, when sea levels were 2 metres lower
- Crannogs: Scotland's mysterious ancient artificial islands
- Cuneiform inscription from last king of Babylon discovered in Saudi Arabia
- Minor CME leads to geomagnetic storm: Grid failure all but guaranteed by 2024
- 3 new sources of tremors identified at Kīlauea correlated with disappearance of lava lake during massive 2018 eruption
- Exercise improves health through changes on DNA
- Solar max might come a year early
- Common insecticide is harmful to bees in 'any amount' - study
- Giraffes have complex social systems says study
- Sudden ocean oxygen spike coincided with Permian extinction, anoxia then followed
- Why is this weird, metallic, flashing star hurtling out of the Milky Way?
- Eternal change for no energy: A time crystal is finally made real
- New Comet C/2021 O3 (PANSTARRS)
- Strange intersecting sand dunes pictured on Mars
- Through the thin-film glass, researchers spot a new liquid phase
- Astronomers discover two TNO-like bodies in the asteroid belt
- A blood test for your body clock?
- Do failing galaxies stave off death through gas re-accretion? Scientists observe phenomenon for the first time
- Cosmonauts scramble to right tilted space station after new Russian module Nauka fires thrusters unexpectedly
- Neandertal and Denisovan blood groups deciphered
- Climate scientist warns 'next 20-30 years will be cold'
- Fractons: The 'weirdest' matter, made of partial particles, defies description
- Electromagnetism is a property of spacetime itself, study finds
- Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire, homes burn
- Athens: Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas
- Thousands stranded in Madhya Pradesh, India after rivers reach record highs - Up to 18 inches of rain within 24 hours
- Rare snowfall blankets swathes of Bolivia and Peru
- Monsoon fury in India: Floods hit the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal - Landslides in Himachal and Uttarakhand
- Woman dies after getting caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
- Strong tornado hits Andreapol town in Tver Oblast, Russia
- 1 dead as severe flash floods hit Utah for second time in a week
- At least 16 members of wedding party killed by lightning bolt in Bangladesh
- At least eight dead as wildfires rip through southern Turkey
- Air force helicopters rescue dozens from rooftops in West Bengal, India floods as 250,000 are displaced and 14 killed
- Flooding leaves 5 dead, injured in 7 provinces of Iran
- Fresh August snowfall in the Alps
- Huge snow dump hits the southern skifields of New Zealand - up to 24 inches in 24 hours
- Strong winds batter China, ripping up records and roofs - wind speeds reach 98 mph
- Brown bear attacks group of campers, killing and eating one in southern central Russia
- Woman killed in bear attack in northern Alberta
- Hundreds of lightning bolts hit dry Oregon, start 50 new wildfires
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes near Nicobar Islands, India - EMSC
- ANOTHER cliff collapse on the UK's Jurassic coast prompts warning as cracks appear at two different beaches
- Perseid meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (Aug. 3)
- Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
- Meteor fireball explodes and lights up the night like daylight in Santiago, Chile
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New England
- Perseid meteor fireball recorded over Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Izmir, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Michigan, Ontario and Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Explosion in sky startles early risers in Malaysia (July 23)
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (July 24)
- 14 cameras record a meteor fireball over Brazil
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- 'For $1/day'... Double-blind ivermectin study reveals COVID patients recover more quickly, are less infectious
- British study shows children UNLIKELY to contract severe Covid but UK wants to vaccinate them anyway
- Dr. Mercola to delete ALL CONTENT from website. Future articles available for 48 hours only
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The People Have Spoken: Protests Against Draconian Covid Measures Around the World
- Omega-3 and heart disease
- Best of the Web: Now official: Biden's vaccine mandate for ALL federal workers, or regular testing will be required
- 'Superbug' Candida auris fungus spreads in two US cities
- Disturbing whilstleblower footage: Forced COVID vaccination in nursing homes, 'We're dealing with homicide, maybe even murder'
- Man-made virus? Patents provide evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was manufactured in lab
- New evidence suggests COVID vaccine may SPREAD the virus: NBC news report deleted from USA today article
- Busting the myth that vaccination prevents transmission
- Study cited by CDC to justify new mask guidance rejected by peer review, based on vaccine not used in US
- Majority of Covid patients in hospital may have been admitted for OTHER ailments before testing positive, leaked NHS data suggests
- BioNTech aims to develop mRNA-based malaria vaccine
- The UK's case numbers are falling: Does that prove lockdowns don't work?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN: Summertime Flu; High CO2 in Children Wearing Masks; J&J Sunscreen Recall
- Medical journal the Lancet accused of costing lives by sitting on a study showing human transmission of Covid-19 that was suppressed by China
- Anxiety & depression in children are on the rise. What can we do to help them?
- CDC panel shows support for regular COVID booster shots, despite vaccine injury & deaths close to 500 THOUSAND
- US could become 'Digital Dictatorship' with new Biden proposal
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
Quote of the Day
Too many people hold the idea that psychopaths are essentially killers or convicts. The general public hasn't been educated to see beyond the social stereotypes to understand that psychopaths can be entrepreneurs, politicians, CEOs and other successful individuals who may never see the inside of a prison.
Recent Comments
.. .. it's said that there are 12 Tyler Durdens. Hence, the question is which one is this from?
It's like that Carlos Casteneda quote about "the predator's mind is baroque" or whatever it was. Everything is like that at the moment. No sense...
If there ever was one, the Enlightenment is officially over.
Fauci has been called out my MANY credentialed doctors and scientists for his actions that they believe resulted in the deaths of millions of...
The guy is all over the place. Follow the science they say, even it it backtracks and meanders all over the place. Just trust it. The attacks...