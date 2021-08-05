Google Co-founder Larry Page
© EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Billionaire Google Co-founder Larry Page, who has been isolating from the rest of the world by buying remote Fijian islands, was granted access to enter New Zealand, while practically everyone else was barred from entering the country, it has emerged.

Page reportedly sought medical treatment for his twelve year old son earlier this year in the country's capital Aukland.

While even New Zealand citizens and permanent residents of the country were barred from entering without facing a raft of restrictions, including spending two weeks at a government quarantine facility, Page was allowed to just walk right in.


He isn't even a resident of the country, so should have been turned away as per the government's restrictions. However, it appears that Page received approval from the Ministry of Health or a district health board to waive the rules.

New Zealand Health Minister Andrew Little confirmed that Page was granted entry to the country after a 1300 mile flight from Fiji with his son in January for urgent medical treatment.

Questions about whether Page underwent any quarantine after arriving went unanswered.

New Zealanders living abroad have reacted to the revelations with anger, as many have been unable to return to their home country to visit their families.

"The Government has questions to answer about why billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and separated families can't get through the border," David Seymour, leader of the opposition party in New Zealand has urged.

As we previously reported, Page is one of many billionaire elitists who have segregated themselves from the rest of the world on luxury private islands, while the rest of the world is told they cannot travel.

Page has been hiding out on and buying isolated private islands in Fiji to avoid tourists who aren't allowed in.