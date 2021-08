© EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire Google Co-founder Larry Page, who has been isolating from the rest of the world by buying remote Fijian islands, was granted access to enter New Zealand, while practically everyone else was barred from entering the country, it has emerged.Page reportedly sought medical treatment for his twelve year old son earlier this year in the country's capital Aukland.New Zealand Health Minister Andrew Little confirmed that Page was granted entry to the country after a 1300 mile flight from Fiji with his son in January for urgent medical treatment.Questions about whether Page underwent any quarantine after arriving went unanswered."The Government has questions to answer about why billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and separated families can't get through the border," David Seymour, leader of the opposition party in New Zealand has urged.As we previously reported Page has been hiding out on and buying isolated private islands in Fiji to avoid tourists who aren't allowed in.