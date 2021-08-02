Why it matters: Fauci's statements come as the United States experiences an uptick of COVID-19 cases. Nationwide, the average number of new cases per day jumped 55% over the last two weeks.
Fauci said on ABC's This Week:
"I don't think we're gonna see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter. But things are going to get worse."
The big picture: The Delta variant now comprises over 80% of the coronavirus cases in the country.
- Cases have been increasing since around late June, according to CDC data.
- And a CDC report noted that "vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death."
"The issue is, if you're going to be part of the transmission chain to someone else, then your decision is impacting someone else. It's not only impacting you. And you've got to think about it, that you are a member of society and you have a responsibility."
Comment: Theme and variant.
See also: