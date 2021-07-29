© mil.am/Nikol Pashinyan/Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann



"Given the current situation, I think it makes sense to consider deploying strongholds of Russian border guards across the whole Armenian-Azerbaijani border to allow for the demarcation of the border, without the risk of firefights."

"The Armenian armed forces ... fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the village of Zeylik, in the Kelbajarskooo region, from machine guns and grenade launchers."

as both nations accuse each other of violating an agreed ceasefire after a day of bloody fighting.Speaking at a government meeting on Thursday, he said:Officials in Yerevan announced that three soldiers had died and five had been wounded after a fatal skirmish along the frontier on Wednesday evening. Casualties were also reported on the Azerbaijani side of the border.Military chiefs said:However, Yerevan retorted that Azeri troops had provoked the clash and opened fire on their position with rifles.In May, Pashinyan claimed Azerbaijani special forces had used fake identity cards to cross over into Armenian territory in an effort to shift the border. "They are trying to surround Sev Lich," he said, referring to a body of water spanning both sides of the mountainous frontier between the two nations.In November last year, Pashinyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, signed the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement to formally end the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, considered a de jure part of Azerbaijan but home to many ethnic Armenians and run almost autonomously by officials with close ties to Yerevan.The deal, which saw Armenia relinquish control over swaths of territory, has effectively paused fighting. However, since then, both sides have regularly reported breaches of the deal and the resumption of hostilities.