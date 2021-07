© Wikipedia



what about the 'normal' students in normal schools all around the country? Don't they also deserve the chance at receiving a "world-class" education?

While schools around the world have struggled with how to give their kids a good education despite the disruption of the pandemic, one state-of-the-art private institution on the outskirts of Moscow had a bumper year for grades.Letovo is no ordinary school. It is one of the very few in Russia that offers both a national diploma as well as a certificate from the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB DP), opening doors to its students for overseas work and study.With a collapse in oil prices compounded by sanctions, the ruble crashed. In response, Russia's wealthiest began to search for homegrown alternatives to the likes of Eton and Harrow, which had educated many of a generation of rich Russian children.This year, Letovo's graduates finished . Following these outstanding results, every single graduating student was admitted into their university of choice - including some of the West's most prestigious higher-education institutions, such as Brown, Cornell, Duke, Chicago, Yale and Berkeley, Oxford, and Cambridge.The academy sees itself as a kind of 'start-up' educational project. It wasfrom Rublyovka," referring to Moscow's most coveted and elite district. "Education is the key driver in the modern world andSuch a premium education comes at a premium price, however. Letovo's base tuition fees are about, such expenses are far above what the average Russian family can afford. Prospective students undergo a name-blinded exam and areto supplement the costs.Within a broader analysis of Russia's education system, this attempt to improve the education of the wealthy few who would otherwise have been sent abroad, or the worthy few who happen to be extremely intelligent, seems rather shallow.For decades, some of Russia's ultra-wealthy have been sending their kids to the US and UK for their education - Moshkovich's own two eldest children were sent to Stanford. And even if admission hinges upon a blindly graded entrance exam, it doesn't stop the rich from private-tutoring their way into Letovo. Although. It aims to become a feeder into the best of the West, and still, ultimately, sends Russian children abroad to complete their further education.The problem with 'normal' education in general today is often pinned to overworked, under-motivated teachers and chronic underfunding. In Russia, even the best teachers are underpaid compared to what those of similar educational attainment could earn in the private sector, and in many 'free' schools, teaching is more a matter of crowd control rather than effective learning. Critics such as, it's not surprising that state schools struggle to find the time and space to focus on creativity and critical thinking.In an interview with Russian business daily RBC, Moshkovich claims, "Our goal is to provide a world-class education to any child in Russia, regardless of place of residence and material status. The current education system in most Russian schools is still focused primarily on knowledge, rather than skills and competencies. We want to unite all these areas to harmonize learning." This is all well and good for those who can make it into his 'superschool,' butAs Letovo shows, money really does make all the difference.The kind of opportunities that open up for young people when funds aren't an issue are immense, and when they're surrounded by a positive attitude towards learning and by decently paid, enthusiastic teachers, the sky's the limit. It's just a shame that not every child will get that chance.