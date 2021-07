© Evelyn Hockstein/Sergey Guneev/Reuters/tibetanreview.net/KJN



"The people do not interfere in government ... the state does not interfere in the life and being of the people. ... Thus, the relationship between the government and the people is a relationship of mutual non-interference."

That's according to US President Joe Biden. But apart from generating headlines, his explosive claim seems to have little to do with the reality in either country.Not only is lumping the two states together a mistake, so too is the act of contrasting the two ideologies. The language of political philosophy is, sadly, unsuited to the task of describing political realities. We bandy about words such asas if we know what they mean. In fact,that even the brightest political philosopher struggles to define, and confuse more often than they help.Regardless of the huge variety of differences between the nations in the "other" category, they tend to be lumped in together under a single heading: autocracy. There is no room for shades of gray.In the American president's eyes, the two states are in essence one and the same. Thus, back in March, he complained that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is "one of the guys, like [Russian president Vladimir] Putin, who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future - democracy can't function in an ever [more] complex world."On Wednesday this week, Biden was at it again. According to press reports, he told the CNN 'town hall' meeting thatThe dichotomy couldn't be clearer.Unfortunately,and there are some serious problems in the way that Biden paints the world.China is a one-party state that exerts tight control over society. Russia has a hybrid system that defies simple definition, but that involves very loose state control over society and combines the formalities of multiparty democracy with informal mechanisms of government that, on occasion, defy democratic norms such as the rule of law.Putting China and Russia together in a single category, and contrasting it with democracy - which itself has so many variations as to be a dubious category of its own - is thoroughly misleading.. If you are in doubt, check his public statements over the past 20 years. You won't find a bad word about democracy. It's true that, over time,He has also often criticized the practices of self-defined Western "democracies". But he has never challenged the idea of self-determination at the ballot box as a principle.Instead, he has limited himself to statements thatwhich, in Russia's case, means a strong presidential system. It could be argued that Putin doesn't understand democracy in the way that Americans do, and that, as such, he's not a real democrat, but he has never given any indication that he is banking on democracy's failure.One can see this in Russian foreign policy. Putin has never shown any preference for non-democratic regimes over democratic ones.It has shown no inclination to bank on one or the other. All it cares is that foreign states are friendly; their political systems are irrelevant.Simplifying rather dramatically, one might say that democracy is a matter of how power is distributed, whereas autocracy is a matter of where it is distributed.Quite literally, in its original Greek form,means rule by one person. The same applies to the Russian word- but it tells us nothing about how the autocrat is chosen, how much power he or she should have, or what things he or she should have power over.Conservative Russian political philosophers, while supporting autocracy, have generally taken the view that, while the autocrat should have power over all those things that are the responsibility of the state, the things that are the responsibility of the state are few in number.Thus, the autocrat shouldn't have authority over very much. The ideal is that expressed by the 19th-century Slavophile thinkerAutocracy, in other words, is not the same thing as authoritarianism, let alone totalitarianism.Since the autocrat can be elected, autocracy and democracy can even go together. There's also absolutely nothing stopping the autocrat from being a liberal. In fact, in Russian history, some of the most ardent supporters of autocracy have been liberals, on the basis that democracy is likely to be very conservative, given the political tendencies of the masses.But this was very much a construction of Russian liberals who wanted to concentrate authority in the hands of president Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s. Modern Russian autocracy, in other words, is a liberal creation.Of course, none of this means that autocracy can't be illiberal, undemocratic, corrupt, or incompetent. Often it is. Nevertheless, simplistic phraseology such as 'democracy versus autocracy' does a very bad job of explaining the realities of political life. While Biden might think Putin and Xi are ideologically united in a global struggle against democracy, there's very little evidence behind his thinking., a professor at the University of Ottawa. He writes about Russian and Soviet history, military history, and military ethics, and is author of the Irrussianality blog http://t.me/irrussian