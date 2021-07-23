© Sputnik / Viktor Tolocko

America's state-run media giant has reportedly been asked by exiled opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to expand its operations in Belarus as part of a renewed effort to oust the Eastern European country's embattled leader.In a statement issued on Thursday, the activist, who fled abroad after last summer's disputed presidential elections, said that she had "a fruitful meeting with the US Agency for Global Media's CEO, Kelu Chao." Chao oversees state-run media brands including Voice of America and RFERL.In May, representatives of the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) were convinced by a notorious pair of Russian pranksters to reveal the full extent of their organization's role in the protest movement that has rocked the country in recent months.Belarus has been rocked by protests since veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko declared victory in a presidential election last August. The opposition, and many international observers, say the results were rigged in his favor, and tens of thousands took to the streets to demand a fresh poll. Tikhanovskaya, who insists she won the popular vote, has been based in neighboring Lithuania since then, as police launched a crackdown on demonstrators and opposition members.