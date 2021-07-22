© Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov



© EPA/Toms Kalnins



Belarus' long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko has claimed, in an explosive new broadside against the EU and its politicians.In an interview with Sky News Arabia published on Wednesday, the embattled president said thatCalling the leaders of EU states "crazy politicians" who are dependent on the US,Lukashenko's government has faced a series of new political sanctions since its officials ordered a Ryanair flight transiting the country's airspace to land, telling the pilots at the time that they had received credible intelligence that a bomb was on board. However, once on the ground,The incident quickly turned into a major spat with the EU, with Brussels describing it as "state-sponsored piracy." A number of airlines have since refused to fly through Belarusian airspace, and the country's national airline, Belavia, has faced restrictions operating within the 27-state bloc.that have rocked the country since Lukashenko declared victory in last summer's presidential election which the opposition, and many international observers, say was rigged.In May, representatives of theNina Ognianova, who oversees the NED's work with local groups in Belarus, told YouTube stars Vovan and Lexus that the