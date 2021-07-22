As a line of storms swept across Tampa Bay this morning, commuters spotted a large waterspout swirling over the water near the Howard Frankland Bridge.It was just before 9 a.m. when the waterspout formed. Video from driver Chris Watson showed the funnel just south of Interstate 275 on the Tampa side of the span."That thing is huge! Hope I get across this bridge," Watson can be heard chuckling in video shared with FOX 13.No damage was reported after the funnel was sighted, and no warnings were issued.