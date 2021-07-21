PIT BULL ATTACK
A 66-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog when he climbed through the window of a home in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Police Department said the victim, who has not been identified, was found at the address in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue on Sunday, July 18 around 6:41 p.m., reported WVUE.

After climbing through the window of the house, police believe he was then attacked and killed by the family's pit bull.

Police said the man was a relative of the people who lived at the home and was authorized to be there.

The residents found the 66-year-old inside the property with wounds on both his arms. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Orleans Police spokesperson Juan Barnes said the family's pit bull also had what appeared to be blood on its body after allegedly attacking the victim.

The Louisiana Society for Preventing the Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) took custody of the dog.

The investigation into the man's death continues.

The New Orleans Police Department has been contacted for an update.

The incident occurred the same day a woman was mauled by her family's two pit bulls at her home in El Paso, Texas.

The 66-year-old woman's body was discovered by her daughter, at the 7200 block of Royal Arms Drive in West El Paso at around 6 p.m. on July 18.

Although it is unclear what prompted the attack, the El Paso Police Department said "all indications are that the two pit bull dogs killed the woman."

According to National Pit Bull Victim Awareness (NPBVA), an organization that advocates for groups in the U.S. and Canada that support victims of pit bull attacks, there have been at least 11 other examples of pit bulls killing humans so far this year.

Pit bulls killed 31 people in the first nine months of 2020—the equivalent of one person every nine days—according to NPBVA.

Eight of the victims in the first nine months of last year were children under the age of two, with 13 others being seniors, including two who used wheelchairs.

