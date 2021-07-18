Earth Changes
Strong rainstorms cause local floods across Austria
TASS
Sun, 18 Jul 2021 12:28 UTC
No victims or destroyed structures have been reported yet.
A flood warning is in effect for many regions of Austria. Rainstorms have been going on for the entire day.
- The sun fires off its third 'halo CME' in as many days
- MIT predicted in 1972 that society will collapse this century. New research shows we're on schedule.
- Speaking in tongues: Russia's tech giant Yandex working on AI video translator to allow viewers to watch anything with voiceover
- Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows
- Massive DNA 'Borg' structures perplex scientists
- 'Moon wobble' cycle & sea level rise will cause surge in coastal flooding starting in 2030s, NASA claims
- No ovaries required: viable eggs grown in a dish
- NASA identifies possible fix for Hubble after major glitch put space telescope into safe mode for past month
- Algae species with 3 distinct sexes discovered
- Best of the Web: Top gain-of-function scientist Ralph Baric admitted viruses can be lab engineered 'without a trace'
- New type of stellar grain discovered in ancient mineral aggregates isolated from the Allende meteorite
- Human environmental genome recovered in the absence of skeletal remains
- Trust 'the science', but how much scientific research is actually fraudulent?
- Meteorite that fell in February 'most important ever to be recovered in Britain'
- Jupiter's X-ray aurora explained
- Microbes that feast on crushed rocks thrive in Antarctica's ice-covered lakes
- Revisiting Dr Judy Wood - Because she's right about 9/11
- Did climate change the size of our bodies & brains?
- Another new moon discovered around Jupiter
- Nature wins again: Scientists identify NATURAL SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
- Strong rainstorms cause local floods across Austria
- At least 20 killed in Mumbai landslides and floods - up to 10 inches of rain falls in 24 hours
- Flash floods after 204mm (8 inches) of rain in 48 hours leave 4 dead, dozens rescued in Oman
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake strikes south of Panama - EMSC
- Scientists stunned by rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska
- 100 sinkholes in a month: The Croatian village where the land became 'Swiss cheese'
- Hundreds injured and more than 1,000 missing in one German district alone, amid severe floods - police
- Heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, local trains hit, flooded roads, big jams - up to 5.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
- Best of the Web: Death toll exceeds 150 as Germany and Belgium hit by devastating floods
- Best of the Web: 34% rise in lightning strikes across India in 2020-21 over previous years, leaving 1,697 dead
- Rivers overflow in western region of Uganda, lake floods in northern region
- Tiger kills two bikers in Uttar Pradesh, India - third survives the night by climbing tree
- Lightning kills two in Udayapur, Nepal
- Monsoon storms pound the Valley, northern Arizona with heavy rain
- Extreme weather conditions in Sur, Oman - floods destroy homes and cars
- Nine killed, dozens missing after boats capsize in Indonesia storm
- Severe thunderstorm with hail hits Osaka, Japan
- India - Heavy rains trigger deadly floods and landslides in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
- Moscow roads & airport washed out as biblical rains hit Russian capital, bringing scorching summer heatwave to sudden end
- Best of the Web: Western Europe inundated with yet more heavy rainfall - Rivers burst banks in Belgium, France and Germany - At least 90 killed, 1300 missing (UPDATE)
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Carcinogen found in 5 Johnson & Johnson sunscreens, lab testing finds benzene in 78 other products
- What SAGE Gets Wrong: The evidence that almost everyone is exposed during a 'surge' and most are immune
- USA deaths from drug overdose increased by almost 30% in 2020, likely related to lockdowns
- Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai not administering new Alzheimer's drug
- J&J sued after recalling sunscreens due to cancer-causing chemical
- Best of the Web: Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus
- To prevent three deaths, COVID jab kills two
- Best of the Web: Lockdowns blocked flu spread, what happens when it returns?
- Autoimmune hepatitis reported following India's Covishield vaccine
- Children at "extremely low" risk of Covid complications, even those with multiple comorbidities
- US infants struck by winter virus in summer after lockdowns disrupt immunity & transmission
- US Alzheimer drug received FDA approval despite no proven benefits, investigation launched
- Entire French population contaminated with heavy metals, industrial agriculture may be to blame - study
- N.Korea rejected AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over side effects, says think-tank
- Best of the Web: Analysis: Might COVID injections reduce lifespan?
- Best of the Web: 'Urgent' British report calls for complete cessation of COVID vaccines in humans
- Study finds high carbon dioxide levels in kids who wear face masks, concludes: 'Children should not be forced to wear face masks'
- Shocker: Lab analysis finds fake-meat and meat are not nutritionally equivalent
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Cardiovascular Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines
- Doctors, farmers indoctrinated by Big Pharma
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
Fields and homes scoured by flooding in Erftstadt-Blessem, western Germany, 15 July 2021
Liberty, taking the word in its concrete sense, consists in the ability to choose.
- Simone Weil
- Simone Weil
Recent Comments
1K missing? That's a lot.* Prayers for Germany, et al. RC *Maybe they'll find them in Miami Beach. (Note, this was a joke afterthought - and...
And we certinly do not need to give the "lockdown side" any encouragement.
RichieRich, more to see.. [Link]
Now they just need to remove her governing powers.
Building a home too close to the cliff is also not too swift, .... [Link]