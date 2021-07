A new poll has found that nearly two million Americans avoided looking for a job because they were content with their COVID benefits.Nearly 70 percent of people told the pollsters that their benefits are scheduled to end by August, however — which may help employers find people to fill the surplus of open positions.The pollsters added that "similarly, 35% of all UI recipients feel a lot of pressure to find work, with those whose benefits are closer to expiring were more likely to feel a lot of pressure to find a job. Forty percent of those whose benefits expire within a month indicate that they feel a lot of pressure to find a job, compared to only 25% of respondents whose benefits expire over three months into the future."The Daily Caller reports that at least 26 states have ended the enhanced unemployment benefits included in the ARP. A state judge blocked Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan from ending the benefits on Tuesday.