People at restaurant Tel Aviv, Israel
© Corinna Kem / Reuters
People sit at a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 2021.
The Central Bureau of Statistics says nearly 30 percent of workers receiving unemployment benefits — around 20,000 people — are refusing to return to work.

A large majority of those currently refusing to work again — just under 64% — say they prefer to receive unemployment benefits.

The scope of the benefits — which are similar to the wages many young Israelis earned while employed — and their extension until the end of June have been cited as key causes why many unemployed people aren't returning to work, despite the reopening of the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.