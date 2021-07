Turkmenistan has begun moving heavy weaponry, helicopters, and other aircraft closer to its border with Afghanistan, and reservists are being put on alert in the capital, a further sign of the worry spreading across Central Asia as Taliban fighters continue major offensives.A senior official at a Turkmen security agency told RFE/RL that. Mary is about 400 kilometers north of Serhetabad, a major border crossing with Afghanistan.The official, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said additional forces sent to the border include officers as well as fighter jets and helicopters. It is unclear exactly how many units are being sent to the border or the numbers of aircraft being dispatched there. Another online news site, Turkmen.News, also reported heavy weaponry being moved to thelast week.the official said. The orders are so far not nationwide and are limited to just Ashgabat, he said.The Turkmen government, which is tightly controlled and highly secretive, has made no announcement about increased security. Law enforcement officials, meanwhile, have increased warnings to average Turkmen against using virtual private networks, or VPNs, which are illegal but widely used to circumvent government restrictions on the Internet.In Mary, whose population is believed to be around 100,000 people, local officials have begun organizing patriotic lectures for public service employees.[...]Turkmenistan shares an 800-kilometer border with Afghanistan, where the security situation has deteriorated sharply as Taliban fighters advance on provincial centers and even some border crossings.in response to the Taliban offensive. On July 5, the border guard service reported that more than 1,000 Afghan troops had crossed into Tajikistan over the previous 24 hours.U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged that the withdrawal of U.S. forces would be completed by August 31. Since then, theEarlier this month, U.S. forces vacated their largest base in Afghanistan at Bagram, north of Kabul. The rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces, and the Taliban's battlefield successes, are stoking concerns that the Western-backed government in Kabul may collapse.