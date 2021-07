© François WALSCHAERTS / AFP



Cadmium danger

cadmium is naturally present in soil, air and water, it can also be found in certain industrial and agricultural processes, such as phosphate fertilisers

A study has found that nearly all French people are contaminated with heavy metals such as arsenic and mercury - and that exposure levels are higher than in other European countries.National health agency Santé Publique France said smoking and the consumption of fish and seafood products had contributed to the findings, published early this month., as part of a so-called Esteban health study that took into account environmental and nutritional factors., while information was gathered on their lifestyle and food consumption habits., depending on the substance. Santé Publique France said the findings indicated that the entire French population was affected."The levels measured," the agency added.As well asby the International Agency for Research on Cancer.Cadmium is a cumulative toxicant, which means the risk of adverse effects is linked to the dose that accumulates in the body over time. It is harmful to the kidneys, bones and respiratory system, and is suspected of being an endocrine disruptor The study found thatby the French National Health Security Agency.Whilesaid Pierre Souvet, president of the French Environmental Health Association.Santé Publique France urged people to diversify their food sources, particularly for fish, to avoid excessive exposure to heavy metals.