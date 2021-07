© GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul declared Thursday that he intends to introduce legislation that would scrap mask mandates, specifically on planes, calling the practice a 'farce'.Paul noted that he intends to seek a repeal of Joe Biden's executive order mandating masks on public transit.Last week, Paul made an assertive case for natural immunity and the misinformation on the matter that is coming from the government in indiscriminately pushing vaccinations:The Senator also made his feelings clear this week regarding Biden's door to door vaccination "strike forces".