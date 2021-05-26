The FBI and Capitol Hill police are investigating whether the substance was dangerous, Politico reported on Monday.
The envelope was emblazoned with an image of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head, according to Fox News.
"I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."
Marx said in another tweet.
"I'll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume."Paul's neighbor Rene Boucher tackled the senator outside his home in 2017. Paul suffered injuries including broken ribs. Marx mocked several commenters who linked his tweet about the neighbor to the suspicious package.
Paul has become an outspoken member of the Senate in issues of the coronavirus response, including mask-wearing guidance. He recently clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci at hearings and has said people should have a choice whether to be vaccinated.
The Kentucky senator was one of the first people in the Senate to get infected by the virus last year and has said he won't get the COVID-19 vaccine because he believes he has "natural immunity" from having had the disease.