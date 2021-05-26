© Greg Nash/AP



"I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

"I'll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume."

A threatening letter and unidentified white powder were sent to Sen. Rand Paul's Kentucky home, reports said.Politico reported on Monday."I'll finish what your neighbor started you motherf — — " the envelope read. Paul wrote on Twitter:a singer who lashed out at the senator in two tweets Sunday, one of which called Paul and Sen. Ted Cruz "raging a — holes."Marx said in another tweet.Paul's neighborMarx mocked several commenters who linked his tweet about the neighbor to the suspicious package.The Kentucky senator was one of the first people in the Senate to get infected by the virus last year and has said he won't get the COVID-19 vaccine because he believes he has "natural immunity" from having had the disease.