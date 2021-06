Senator Rand Paul told Sean Hannity Friday that he is receiving death threats almost every day for daring to question the authority of Dr Anthony Fauci, as well as highlighting evidence that the coronavirus could have leaked from a Wuhan lab."This week, I've had five death threats just for being outspoken on it," Paul said, adding "I don't know what the world's coming to, you can't ask honest, difficult questions that in the end have proved out that Dr. Fauci was not being honest with us."Watch:As we previously reported, Paul says that he never received any well wishes or sentiments from any Democrats after he was brutally assaulted in 2017, or after receiving the latest death threats, including when white powder was sent to his family home and discovered by his wife Kelley Paul. "Not one of them I don't think ever said they were sorry for me being assaulted by someone and having six ribs broken and nearly dying and having my lung removed," Paul said, adding "We have people on the left who think it's just hilarious."