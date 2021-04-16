Puppet Masters
Sen. Rand Paul demands Fauci be 'voluntarily removed from TV for fear mongering'
Wed, 14 Apr 2021 17:49 UTC
Paul claimed that Fauci has ceaselessly made claims that are not "matched by the science of his own institute."
"I so much think Dr. Fauci should be voluntarily removed from TV because what he says is such a disservice, and such fear-mongering," Paul urged.
The Senator pointed in particular to comments made by Fauci earlier this week when he claimed that Americans should still not be socialising together indoors, even if they have been fully vaccinated, comments that contradict CDC findings that vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus.
Paul called Fauci's demands "ridiculous", "against the science," and charged that Fauci could also be "discouraging people" from getting vaccinated.
"People want a reward, rewards work, and your reward if you get the vaccine is you can live your life again, you're not going to get it or transmit it to people, the likelihood is very, very small, and the risk is such that you could probably go back to living a normal life," Paul stated.
"So he needs to quit dictating to the entire world how to live and let us make our own decisions," the Senator urged.
Earlier this week Paul called Fauci a "petty tyrant," accusing the White House medical advisor of ignoring "100 years of vaccine science".
The Senator also urged Americans to get vaccinated "if you think you need or want it" and then to throw away the masks and reclaim freedom:
Paul has repeatedly clashed with Fauci over the latter's obsession with masks and lack of clarity on the science of the COVID pandemic.
Most recently, two weeks ago, Paul urged Fauci to follow the CDC's latest findings that the vaccinated do not carry the virus:
The Senator clashed with Fauci last month, telling him "You've been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show. You can't get it again."
"There's virtually zero percent chance you're going to get it and you're telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — You're defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated," Paul charged during the hearing.
Fauci has repeatedly flip flopped on the efficacy of masks, and has admitted that there is little science behind lockdown restrictions.
Nevertheless, Facui still will not drop the mask charade, even suggesting that the world needs to carry on wearing them into 2022, and that children should be wearing them in order to play together, until they are all vaccinated from the age of 6 months old.
Comment: ZeroHedge reports on exchanges between Fauci and Jim Jordan, which became so tense that Mad Auntie Maxine felt obliged to butt in.
During a Thursday congressional hearing, SaraACarter.com's Douglass Braff reports that a shouting match erupted between GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Dr. Anthony Fauci over COVID-19 restrictions when Jordan pressed Fauci on when Americans can expect things to return to normal, bringing up civil liberties.
"When is the time?" Jordan asked during House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus hearing titled "Reaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel: Ending COVID-19". "When do Americans get their freedom back? We had 15 days to slow the spread, turned into a year of lost liberties.""When we get the level of infection in this country low enough that it is not a really high threat," Fauci replied."What is low enough? Give me a number [...] what metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get their freedoms?" the Ohio Republican asked.
Fauci replied that his message was to make sure as many Americans as possible get vaccinated quickly "to get the level of infection in this country low that it is no longer a threat."
Unsatisfied, Jordan continued to press him on this until Fauci took issue with the congressman's framing of the issue as one of civil liberties."You're indicating liberty and freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to hospital," Fauci said, adding that life will return to normal when people get vaccinated."You don't think Americans' liberties have been threatened the last year, Dr. Fauci?" Jordan asked, raising his voice. "They've been assaulted!"
Later on, the congressman brought up the various types of COVID-19 restrictions that have been put in place throughout the pandemic — such as those on houses of worship, having guests in one's home, and curfews — arguing that they violated people's constitutional rights.
The Congressman implored Fauci for an empirical answer:"Are we gonna be here two years from now wearing masks ...?"Dr. Fauci mumbled a shockingly disrespectful response:"You're ranting again."And that's when Jordan lost what little cool he had left: "Here's how it works, Dr. Fauci. I get to ask you the questions."
Subsequently, Jordan claimed people have been censored because they dared to disagree with Fauci, citing a video where physicians disagreed with Fauci's positions. This led to Fauci to claim that the congressman was making things personal."It's not a personal thing," Jordan claimed, to which Fauci shouted back: "You are! That is exactly what you're doing."After Jordan's time expired, committee Chairman Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said that he would be pleased once 90% of Congress is vaccinated. This prompted the Ohio Republican to ask Fauci again for a specific standard.
"When? What are the numbers?" he asked."Right now we're at an unacceptably high level," Fauci said.Jordan continued to press him for a specific number. But, as Fauci started to give a response, the next committee member began to speak, thanking Clyburn.
"What you're going to see as more and more people get vaccinated and we get over three million people a day, you're going to see the level of infection come down and down, and gradually there will be more flexibility for doing the things that you're talking about.""I'd like my question answered!" Jordan shouted, in response to which Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) yelled:"Don't worry about this, we're going to handle this," Clyburn responded. "I think Mr. Jordan knows me very well, and he knows full well that we're going to handle this."
"You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!"
Jordan thanked the South Carolina Democrat, and the hearing proceeded, with the Ohio Republican and Fauci sparring some more in subsequent rounds of questioning.
