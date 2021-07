© Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror



"The Court is not persuaded by Plaintiffs' argument for a bright line exception to Purcell because they have alleged First Amendment harm. Plaintiffs have not provided authority, nor is the Court aware of any, that would support this interpretation of the law."

"The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time."

"This is just another in the line of frivolous lawsuits against Georgia's election law based on misinformation and lies. We will continue to meet them and beat them in court."

"For too long, leftist organizations have sought for activist judges to legislate from the bench and make last-minute changes to election law that erode many voters' faith in the process. Today's ruling ensures that Georgia's upcoming runoff election follows Georgia's new election law, as passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, making it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

"When I first registered to vote as a 21-year-old — back then, 18-year-olds could not vote — I got a voter registration card, and I always present that voter registration card to vote. And that's voter ID. We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter ID."

For months now,From the start, the mission was complicated since its message ran smack into strong American sentiments in the court of public opinion:Now the Democrat train has run intoThe latest blow to the Jim Crow 2.0 argument was delivered Wednesday, when a federal judge refused to issue a preliminary injunction blocking Georgia's new election integrity law the first state to enact comprehensive voting reform after the contested November 2020 elections. From activist Stacy Abrams to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Peach State law has come under withering assault from the left.To win the injunction, the left-leaning Coalition for Good Governance needed to show they had a high likelihood of succeeding. But U.S. District Judge ​J.P. In an 11-page ruling, Boule batted down their main constitutional argument:The judge also concludedfor seats in the Georgia state House planned for later this month. He noted:filed recently by Garland and his U.S. Justice Department, which is pending in the courts. But legal experts have cast doubt on the likelihood of Garland prevailing after theBy a 6-3 margin, the justices ruleda ruling that could have an impact on future challenges to the Georgia law."If the Arizona voting decision had come down a month ago, I don't think the DOJ would've issued such a broad-based challenge to the Georgia law," Harvard Professor of Law Emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Just the News last week.Heritage Action for America, which was a key facilitator of the Georgia law, said Wednesday the courts are already signaling to Democrats an unwillingness to overturn common sense reforms from state legislatures, which are empowered by the Constitution to set the rules for state elections. Garrett Bess, Vice President of Heritage Action, said:While the Coalition for Good Governance vowed to press on with more legal challenges despite Wednesday's loss,saying banning voter ID and encouraging ballot harvesting was a partisan bridge too far.Andsuggesting he could support that integrity measure. Clyburn said Sunday during an interview on CNN:While the reform laws are a primary battleground right now,A state judge in Georgia has authorized unsealing absentee ballots in the state's largest municipality, saying documented problems in Fulton County ballot counting warranted the extraordinary auditing measure.And Wisconsin's Supreme Court ruled by claiming they were invalid and homebound by the pandemic.More legal challenges and audits are on the horizon.All are signs that the Democrats' tactics and their Jim Crow allegations are likely to see finality in the courts of law.