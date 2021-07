© REUTERS



"As students at one of the most privileged academic institutions in the world, we must call out injustice wherever it may occur," said the students. "We stand against the discriminatory application of the law that strips Palestinians of basic rights. We stand against the violent expulsions of those living under occupation in Sheikh Jarrah."

"We call upon Yale students to recognise the connections between America's domestic racial oppression and its imperial oppression of people of colour worldwide," the students continued. "Just as Israel's military enforces the apartheid system against Palestinians, the US police enforces the system of white supremacy against Black Americans."

"We envision a Judaism that is inherently anti-racist and anti-Zionist," said the letter. "We will not allow our Jewishness and our history of struggle to be weaponised in order to commit pogroms, ethnic cleansing and genocide."

Yale University students label Israel an apartheid state guilty of ethnic cleansingThe Yale College Council, the undergraduate student government, approved the statement earlier this week.The statement also connected legitimate Palestinian resistance to Israel's occupation with the civil rights movements in the US which saw Black Americans work to dismantle racial segregation during the 1950s and 60s. Many see a clear parallel in racialised segregation between Jews and non-Jews in Israel and the then legal racism in the American south.The statement was adopted a month-and-a-half after an open letter was released on 14 May by a collective of Jewish Yale students demanding accountability for Israel.The letter called on Yale University to join the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign. Inspired by the success of the anti-apartheid movement against white domination in South Africa, BDS seeks to end Israel's apartheid regime which has installed Jewish domination in Palestine.Concerns were also raised over the growing misuse of allegations of anti-Semitism to silence critics of Israel.