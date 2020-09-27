The incident in Yorba Linda, California reportedly occurred after counter-protesters crossed the highway to confront Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Initial reports suggested that the white sedan tore through both groups as their demonstrations met in a parking lot, but footage shows that the driver got in [her] car following an argument with Trump supporters and ripped through them.
Police arrested the driver, 40-year-old Tatiana Turner, and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. Initial reporting from The Orange County Register suggested that two people were injured.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department released a statement hours after the vehicular attack, stating that the protest resulted in two arrests, and two injuries.
"On September 17, the Orange County Sheriff's Department became aware of a protest planned in the city of Yorba Linda for today at 2p.m. by a group called Caravan for Justice. Shortly after, a counter protest was planned for the same time. Deputies were present at the beginning of the protests to protect the constitutional rights of all individuals and to protect life and property. Just after the beginning of the protests, it is estimated there were approximately 150 individuals total."Caravan for Justice is a Black Lives Matter-affiliated organization that drove through California following the death of George Floyd in late May. Police stated:
"Approximately 30 minutes after the protests began, we began to receive reports of physical altercations occurring between the two protest groups, including at least one individual who was pepper sprayed by another protester."Statements on the ground provided to The Post Millennial by independent videographer Tomas Morales suggests that Caravan for Justice protesters pepper sprayed Trump supporters without cause or provocation.
"Today was chaos. BLM started 100% everything. They started pepper spraying for no reason. I got peppered sprayed for filming & accosted. I was at their event & a BLM organizer was instructing people to use force against Trump supporters."According to the police, the physical altercations and reports of individuals in the crowd having weapons prompted them to declare an unlawful assembly and issue a dispersal order. One man, Jason Mancuso, 46, of Anaheim, was reportedly arrested for refusing to obey the order. OCSD stated:
"At approximately 3p.m. after several dispersal orders, a vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library at 18181 Imperial Highway struck at least two individuals. The driver, believed to be part of the Caravan for Justice, continued to leave the parking lot and was detained a short distance away from the incident. The two people struck, a man and a woman believed to be at the protest, were transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries but are expected to survive."According to police, the driver, Tatiana Turner, 40, of Long Beach, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. Police say she will be booked into the Orange County Jail and that an investigation is ongoing.
R.C.