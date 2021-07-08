© REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

By withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, the US has admitted that its operation in the country failed. That's according to Russia's foreign minister, who also accused Washington of further complicating the situation in Kabul.Speaking on Thursday to the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Sergey Lavrov said that the removal of American soldiers means that Washington has admitted defeat.He also noted that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has caused extra complications because of the lack of political will in the country for a transitional government.Earlier this week, US Central Command declared that the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan is 90% complete. As part of the vast operation, the military said it has flown nearly 1,000 loads of unspecified material out of the country.