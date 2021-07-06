© John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



Sweden's caretaker prime minister, Stefan Lofven, said that he had secured enough support to form a new government and avoid snap elections, bringing some respite from the political turbulence that has rocked the Nordic region's largest economy in recent weeks.Lofven, the leader of Sweden's Social Democrats, will seek to make his comebackand the parties that were behind that have not been able to come up with a viable alternative," Lofven, 63, said at a press conference in Stockholm on Monday. "The country needs a government that has the ability to act."Lofven's efforts to stage a return were given a boost earlier in the day whenfrom regaining the premiership.Still, Wednesday's vote remains precarious andThe Swedish currency was little changed after the announcement, trading at 10.143 kronor against the euro as of 4:08 p.m. in Stockholm.Lofven was forced to resign as prime minister afterThe Social Democrat said he now believes his government can propose a budget that can be passed in parliament, "though it requires that people don't lock themselves to their positions and demand to get 100% of what they want."A former union boss, Lofven, and has earned a reputation as a political Houdini by managing to survive seemingly intractable conflicts.Yet his political dexterity has been challenged by. Once seen largely as a stable two-horse race between a unified center-right and a bloc of left-leaning parties led by the Social Democrats, the country's political landscape has been upended by the nationalists, whose popularity makes coalition building far more unpredictable.