israeli cargo ship

According to Israeli media, this is a photo of an Israeli cargo ship similar to the one that was attacked in the Indian Ocean on July 3, 2021.
A fire has broken out on an Israeli-owned cargo ship after it was struck by an "unidentified weapon" in the northern Indian Ocean, a report says.

The Israeli vessel was on route to the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when it was attacked, Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network reported on Saturday, citing reliable but unnamed sources.

They further told al-Mayadeen that the commercial vessel "was anchored in the [Saudi] port of Jeddah before moving toward the coasts of the UAE", stressing that "no one has yet claimed responsibility for this attack so far."

While the vessel is reported to be Israeli-owned, the regime's sources say the ship's crew is not from Israel.

The ship was identified as Tyndall, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship which is under partial Israeli ownership.

Separately, Israel's N12 Television News, citing unnamed sources within the regime's ministry of military affairs, reported that the crew was not hurt and the vessel was not badly damaged. Israeli media say the vessel was possibly hit by a missile, claiming that Iran was behind the incident.

Back in February, an Israeli-owned ship was hit by an explosion in the sea of Oman. In April, another Israeli ship came under attack off the coast of the UAE.