A fire has broken out on an Israeli-owned cargo ship after it was struck by an "unidentified weapon" in the northern Indian Ocean, a report says.The Israeli vessel was on route to the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when it was attacked, Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network reported on Saturday, citing reliable but unnamed sources.Back in February, an Israeli-owned ship was hit by an explosion in the sea of Oman. In April, another Israeli ship came under attack off the coast of the UAE.