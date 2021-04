© Al Arabiya/Screenshot



"We need to ascertain the source of the incident. If we uncover the source of the attack on the ship, we will definitely respond, we will never be silent. In any case, the ship was targeted, and now different things may have happened to the ship. But we cannot take a decision on what we are going to do until after our investigations are concluded with utmost accuracy."

On Thursday,a statement that came afterOfficials from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have called forof an alleged sensitive operation that was recently conducted by the IDF against Iran,according to The Jerusalem Post.The reported call comes a few days after The New York Times cited an unnamed source as saying that Israel notified the United States that its forces had attacked an Iranian cargo ship, the Saviz, in the Red Sea.The Jerusalem Post reported thatSenior Israeli officials have not commented on the matter yet.The developments followed Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Maj. Gen. Abu Al-Fadel Shkarji stating on Thursday that the Islamic Republic will retaliate for a recent attack on the Saviz, once it uncovers who was behind it. The spokesman pointed out:He added thatIranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, for his part, confirmed that the explosion occurred on board the Saviz on Tuesday morning near the coast of Djiboutif and "caused minor damage with no casualties".Earlier in the week, the channel Al Arabiya reported, citing sources that an Iranian cargo ship belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been attacked off the coast of Eritrea in the Red Sea.Over the past several years,according to media reports.The incident with the Saviz comes after Israeli media reported in late March thatsomething that followed a February attack on another Israeli vessel, MV Helios Ray , which was also attributed to Iran.