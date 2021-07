CME IMPACT POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

FIRST X-FLARE IN 4 YEARS

A minor coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to hit Earth this weekend. It left the sun on June 29th, propelled toward us by a B7-class solar flare , but high-latitude auroras are possible on July 3rd or 4th. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded the extreme ultraviolet flash:Today's explosion registered X1.5 on the Richter Scale of Solar Flares A pulse of X-rays briefly ionized the top of Earth's atmosphere, causing a shortwave radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean: blackout map . Mariners, aviators, and amateur radio operators may have noticed unusual propagation effects below 30 MHz just after 1429 UT More flares may be in the offing, so stay tuned.