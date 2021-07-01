© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state of California ran afoul of the First Amendment by ordering charities to disclose the names and addresses of donors.The 6-3 ruling is a win for advocates of privacy rights and the freedom of association.Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. delivered the opinion for the court, joined by the other five conservative justices.The three Democratic appointees disagreed with the ruling.Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an Obama appointee, wrote in a dissent that the charities should be required to show the California law infringed on their First Amendment rights before initiating a challenge, striking down the law altogether."Today's analysis marks reporting and disclosure requirements with a bull's-eye. Regulated entities who wish to avoid their obligations can do so by vaguely waving toward First Amendment 'privacy concerns,'" she wrote.Justice Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee, and Justice Stephen G. Breyer, a Clinton appointee, joined Justice Sotomayor's dissent.The concern was that donor names would be released, potentially subjecting donors to harassment.The state of California argued that the requirement helped protect against fraud and abuse of contributions to charities.After a trial, the U.S. District Court ruled in favor of the groups. But the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit sided with California, prompting the organizations to bring the case to the high court.Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a libertarian conservative group founded by the wealthy industrialist Koch brothers, led the case against California, and was supported by a number of groups on both the left and the right.California Attorney General Rob Bonta said despite being disappointed by the ruling, the state will work to ensure California nonprofits are abiding by the law."Stripping our office of confidential access to donor information - the same information about major donors that charities already provide to the federal government - will make it harder for the state to fight fraud and prevent the misuse of charitable contributions," he said.But conservative groups cheered the ruling, saying it was a win for freedom and against cancel culture.But the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit watchdog group, said the high court ignored the public interest in siding with wealthy donors."American voters have repeatedly supported transparency measures that fight fraudulent activities by an overwhelming margin, understanding them to be essential to governmental integrity," the group said.The lawsuit is Americans for Prosperity v. Rodriquez.