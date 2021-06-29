© CNE



Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in northern Costa Rica erupted Monday morning, sending a column of ash and gas 2 km into the skies above its crater.Authorities have not reported any significant damage or bodily harm associated with the eruption.According to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the eruption began at 5:42 a.m. A video shared by the organization captured the event, which lasted three minutes:Ash fall and sulfuric odors was reported in the communities of Gavilan de Dos Ríos and Bromelias.The eruption was a mix of ash and steam, OVSICORI said.The National Emergency Commission (CNE) advised nearby communities to be cautious with strong river currents associated with eruptions, particularly affecting the Quebrada Azul, Azul Azufrada and Pénjamo rivers.Rincón de la Vieja Volcano is located in the eponymous national park in the Guanacaste province. The National Park attracts visitors due to its unique flora and fauna, waterfalls and geothermal activity.A trail to the crater summit has remained closed in recent years due to volcanic activity.The area also houses the La Pailas power plant, which harnesses geothermal energy from the volcano.